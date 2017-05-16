Fairdale students test their skills with simulated car vs. bus crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A simulated deadly accident is leaving a lasting impression on Jefferson County Public Schools students.



The Human Services Program at Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd., put students at the scene of a mock crash giving them the chance to respond with the skills they've learned throughout the school year.



The mock scene felt, looked and sounded real. There was a reenactment of a drunk driver that had crashed into a school bus, with more than 30 students aboard. Some students were dead upon arrival, others were alive, but that was left for the student responders to decide.



An EMS chopper landed on the school's football field. McMahan Fire Department and Fairdale Fire Department rushed to the scene. Some students were trapped inside a car, even more were trapped on the school bus. Some students were in complete shock.

"This isn't planned and this isn't scripted," McMahan Fire Sgt. Jordan Yuodis said. "This is as real as it gets."



The crash quickly escalated when responders realized the driver of the car at fault, was drunk. LMPD Cadets dealt with the DUI case and uncontrollable behavior from some. After further assessment, they handcuffed three different people.



"I heard one student say (and he summed it up perfectly) that this is chaos," Yuodis said. "I said, this is normal."



Yuodis helped lead the mock crash scene. As a Fairdale alumni, he has a different perspective than most.



"We have several people throughout the county who are major successes in the county fire service because of this program," Yuodis said. "From chiefs to sergeants, you name it, they hold very special titles because of this program."



Nancy Cabrera, a Fairdale senior, was responsible for handling the media. WAVE 3 News pressed her for information, with an obligation to inform the public.



"This isn't even real, but looking at it makes me want to cry for real," Cabrera said. "It looks so real."



The EMS Fire Program has been the heart of Fairdale High School since 1992. As one of the JCPS career-themed schools, students are able to study law, firefighting, police and EMS training.



"They've waited for May 16 all school year," Yuodis said.



It's a program WAVE Country depends on.



"You saw the kids, how serious they took it," said Diane Mackenzie, a JCPS career specialist. "Don't tell me they fail at class. If they fail, you would be dead. This is a life and death situation."



"The best thing we can teach these kids and learn every day ourselves is how to bring calm to chaos," Yuodis said.



A lot of the program’s instructors are retired from their roles with police, fire and EMS.



The crash scene was put in place by the school's Heavy Machinery Program.



