Aunt: Bardstown teen killed over $10, joint; suspected gunman identified

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A 21-year-old Campbellsville man is accused of firing the shot that killed a Bardstown teenager he and three other suspects were in the process of robbing early Monday morning, according to arrest citations.

Shamontay Jermare Adams told police he accidentally shot 17-year-old Cameron Williamson during a struggle, Adams' arrest citation states.

Police said Adams and his alleged accomplices, Aleyis Paige Gribbins and Torique Shawne Griffin, both 19 of Campbellsville, and Damion Paul Murphy, 18, of Lebanon, conspired to rob Williamson while he sold them marijuana.

Williamson's aunt said she was told her nephew had one joint and $10 on him when he was robbed and killed.

She also confirmed that a candlelight vigil will be held in Williamson's memory Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Bardstown High School where he was a junior.

Williamson was found dead about 12:35 a.m. Monday on the parking lot of the FiveStar Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue in Bardstown, but police said the shooting happened inside a car on the rear parking lot of a strip mall close to Williamson's home.

"Two separate individuals opened the door on the car and fired one shot into the car and ran from the area," Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram said.

The other two suspects were with Williamson inside the vehicle, police said. They took him to the FiveStar where an employee called 911.

Detectives focused on the people in the car with Williamson, and that led to the other two suspects.

Adams is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Gribbins, Griffin and Murphy are charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit first-degree robbery.

