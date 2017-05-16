The Latest: Videos show Dylann Roof, family in jail visits

(Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. Federal ...

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on videos recorded of Dylann Roof's visit with family in Charleston jail (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

In nearly three hours of jailhouse video, church shooter Dylann Roof is seen joking with his family, asking about his cats and becoming upset when his relatives suggest he should use his lawyers.

Federal officials showed the videos to reporters in Charleston on Tuesday. The videos were part of hearings that determined the white supremacist was competent to stand trial for killing nine black church members.

Many of Roof's bizarre behaviors are evident in the video. He laughs at inappropriate times and cries once when he insists he has syphilis even though he had been examined and did not have the disease.

Roof mainly argued with his mother and joked with his father, who once asked his son why the government is wasting so much money on him.

Roof was sentenced to death for the killings.

The videos are not being released to the public.

6:40 a.m.

Federal officials are for the first time showing videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

Roof's lawyers wanted to show the videos during his death penalty trial for killing nine worshippers in a racist attack at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015 in Charleston.

But Roof was so adamant about violating his privacy that he fired his lawyers so they couldn't present the evidence to try to save his life.

Court records describe some of the videos. In one, Roof asks his sister if the baby she just had is transgender. In another, Roof says the shootings were a year ago and any family members still upset should get over it.

A judge will allow viewings of the videos Tuesday. They won't be released to the public.

