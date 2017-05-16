Back to Boston: LeBron, Celtics meet again in postseason

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File). FILE - In this March 5, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. Crowder is expected to be the primary...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James dribbles the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Boston. The defending champion Cavali...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle). FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) lines up a dunk against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston. The defe...

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

INDEPENDECE, Ohio (AP) - LeBron James peeled off his practice jersey to reveal a T-shirt featuring a leprechaun on the front.

His clothing choice was fitting in all ways - the Celtics are up next.

James has a long playoff history with the Celtics. He'll meet them again Wednesday when the Cavaliers open the Eastern Conference finals in Boston. Cleveland hasn't lost in the postseason and hasn't played since sweeping Toronto on May 7.

James has won three championships and some of his most memorable postseason games came against the Celtics. This will be the sixth time James has faced Boston in the playoffs - more than any other team

James has a deep appreciation for the Celtics' history and mystique. He says that while playing in Boston he has looked toward the rafters to admire the retired jerseys and 17 championship banners.

___

