Mason Lodge give bikes to Henderson Co. students with perfect attendance

A group of Henderson County students has a new set of wheels to ride around in this summer.

The Masonic Lodge in Henderson is providing bikes to lucky students with perfect attendance. We were there Monday when they awarded two 7th-graders earlier this year.

"I think that they're pretty proud to be honest because I'm going to be especially sure to turn my homework in on time so that actually help it if I'm actually there that day," said 7th-grader, Marissa Jones.

Members of the lodge been going to Henderson County schools this week donating the bikes.

"Perfect attendance is very hard to get," said Mason James Roll. "There (are) so many things that could take you out of school and these kids have worked hard to stay in school and by staying in school they're gonna get the education they need to succeed in life. That's what the bike program is all about is keeping these kids in school and making them successful."

Students say their teachers are proud of their accomplishments.

This is the second year that the Masonic Lodge has done the bike giveaway program and the students awarded at South Middle School have had perfect attendance since the third grade.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.