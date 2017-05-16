Doss High principal named JCPS interim superintendent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After multiple closed door meetings, the Jefferson County School Board has announced that Marty Pollio will serve as the district's interim superintendent.

For the past two years, Pollio has been principal at Doss High School and previously served as principal of Jeffersontown High School.

Superintendent Donna Hargens announced on April 13 that she will be stepping down from her leadership role and will leave JCPS effective July 1. Hargens has led JCPS since the 2011-12 school year.

Hargens' contract was expected to go through 2019 but ended after months of closed door, late night meetings in executive session through the spring.

With an interim leader in place, JCPS will now begin the search for a permanent superintendent, in addition to a Chief Academic Officer. The previous CAO, Lisa Herring, accepted the superintendent job of the Birmingham City School District on May 2. Herring had joined JCPS on August 15, 2016.

