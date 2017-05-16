Playboy centerfold model loses bid to dismiss gym photo case

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Playboy model lost an effort to dismiss a criminal charge for taking a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman at a gym and posting it on social media with disparaging remarks about the woman's body.
A judge ruled Monday against Dani Mathers in Los Angeles Superior Court in her bid to toss a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.
Mathers, 30, has acknowledged - and apologized for - taking the photo at an LA Fitness club and posting it on Snapchat in July with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."
The 2015 Playmate of the year quickly became the target of online venom for the so-called body shaming incident. Her lawyers said she meant to send the photo privately to a friend and inadvertently posted it publicly.
Mathers' career as a model and radio host has been destroyed by the incident, defense lawyers said. Mathers, who has no criminal record, has offered to make amends by using her notoriety to bring attention to the issue of body shaming.
Prosecutors have pushed for a conviction on the charge and four weeks of community service with a road crew, according to court papers. She's shown no remorse and "should face the consequences of her cruel and criminal act," Deputy City Attorney Chadd Kim said.
The defense unsuccessfully tried to get the case thrown out on the theory the law was vague about how "identifiable" a victim needs to be.
Attorney Dana Cole said the victim cannot be easily identified because the photo was shot from far away. He said it took considerable effort for Los Angeles police and the gym to identify the woman, who has not been named.
Kim called the argument a "leap of illogic."
Judge Gustavo Sztraicher said the law was valid and allowed the case to proceed. A pretrial hearing is scheduled May 24.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>