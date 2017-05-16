Conviction returned in 2015 New Year's Day murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County jury has found a man guilty of murder for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.

William Crockett, 55, was convicted of murder and burglary in the death of Christine Fisher, 55, at her home in the 700 block of Indian Ridge Road on New Year's Day 2015.

Crockett was arrested early January 2 in Clarksville, Indiana after an Indiana State Police trooper saw the car and recognized it as being wanted in connection with the Louisville murder. ISP found four guns inside the car.

Louisville Metro police say Fisher had broken off their relationship about a week before the shooting. At the time she was killed, Fisher's two grandchildren were in the house, but did not witness the crime.

The jury which convicted Crockett recommended a sentence of 27 years in prison. Final sentencing will take place at a later date.

