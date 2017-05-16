Anderson Co. home destroyed by fire, five pets saved by first responders

One of the dogs first responders saved from a house fire in Anderson Co. (Source: WLEX)

One of the dogs the Anderson Co Fire Department saved on Monday. (Source: WLEX)

ANDERSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A family in Anderson County is thanking the Anderson and Nelson County fire departments for saving their pets after a fire destroyed their home.

Charlotte Wetzel told WAVE 3 News' sister station LEX 18 that she received a phone call at work on Monday afternoon saying that her home was on fire. Wetzel said she knew her children were safe at school, but she feared for the lives of her five animals, three dogs and two cats.

Police and fire officials say an Anderson County Sheriff's deputy was the first to arrive at the home. He was able to kick in the door, and when he did, two of the three dogs and a cat ran out of the house.

After firefighters arrived on scene, they were able to save the third dog and another cat, which were hiding in the burning home.

"My kids would have been devastated if they came home from school today and found out that their animals died along with everything that they own in the house," Wetzel said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Disabled college grad walks across stage, astonishes parents

+ Louisville dancers meet 'This is Us' star after being inspired by show

+ KSP honors fallen troopers on first day of Peace Officer Memorial Week

Officials say the fire started in the attic and that the home is an entire loss.

The Red Cross was called to help the family find a place to stay. A GoFundMe page has been also been set up to help the family. If you would like to help the family, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.