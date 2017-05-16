Ceremony honoring peace officers held in McCracken County, KY

A ceremony to honor fallen men and women in law-enforcement was held in McCracken County Monday, May 15.

The annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony took place on the lawn of the McCracken County Courthouse.

The memorial was sponsored by the Jackson Purchase Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and Pastor Joel Cauley of Relevant Church was the guest speaker.

According to the City of Paducah, approximately 144 Peace Officers died in the line of duty during 2016.

