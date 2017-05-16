Man arrested in connection to PRP homicide

Two people were shot -- and of of them died -- in Pleasure Ridge Park on Tuesday morning. (Source: Joshua Boyer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD has arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Barry Barger was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a person on Tuesday in the 7400 block of Ronan Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Barger bleeding from the head in the yard. Barger told officers and LMEMS that he had shot the victim and then shot himself in the head, the arrest report states.

A witness at the scene confirmed to police that Barger shot the victim then turned the gun on himself, the arrest report states.

