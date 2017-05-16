Refugee entrepreneurs get help in WAVE Country with unique program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Imagine going to a new country to make a living. You don't know the language. You don't know the customs. But you need to support your family and you want to start a business. Where do you go for help? In WAVE Country, there’s a non-profit organization that is providing a helping hand.

It’s called Navigate Enterprise and it’s run by the Jewish Family and Career Services program. In 2016, Navigate worked with people from 27 countries to develop business plans, get small business loans, and find a place to set up shop. They’ve been doing this for 20 years.

Navigate recently helped Venezuelan native Jenny Gutierrez. She remembers the vivid details of the day a man kidnapped her in her native country hoping to get money. Gutierrez said she thought he was going to kill her.

“He said 'this night you don't live.' Was horrible,” Gutierrez said while shaking her head.

The only thing she could think of was her young daughter Diana and the possibility that she could be left all alone. So, Gutierrez made a bold move.

"I opened the (car) door and jumped,” she says. Luckily, there were police officers nearby who assisted her.

Gutierrez was able to get permission from a judge to take her daughter out of the country. She joined a cousin in Louisville, and now, thanks to Navigate, she proudly shows us around her business, JD Creative in Louisville. Her company does graphic design and screen printing for a variety of businesses and events.

Gutierrez learned about graphic design in Venezuela, where she also owned a company. She thought doing the same in the United States might not be possible, until she learned about the Navigate Enterprise program.

"We call ourselves Navigate for a reason,” Jarett Duker, the Director of Navigate Enterprise said.

Thanks to Navigate, Gutierrez was able to attend a business plan class, and obtain a small loan to buy her first printer, which she set up in her home until she got enough customers.

"America is different," Duker said. "Cultural barriers are different. Very often just the fear to make a mistake so we help people get over that."

Navigate has worked with a number of companies. It’s responsible for helping the restaurant chain Havana Rumba get its start, helping people live the American dream.

"I feel here proud and happy,” said Gutierrez.

On Thursday evening, first generation immigr ants and refugees who have made a significant difference will be recognized at the annual Mosaic Awards at the Louisville Hyatt.



For more information on the Navigate Enterprise program, click here.

