Louisville bottoms out on annual fittest cities list - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville bottoms out on annual fittest cities list

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: Flickr Creative commons) (Source: Flickr Creative commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lush green trees and a bright spring sun are the perfect backdrop to exercise outside this summer.

They could help Louisville escape a national list it doesn't want to be on.

The annual list of the fittest cities in the US is out, and it doesn't look good for WAVE Country.

Minneapolis ranks first when it comes to the fittest city. That title has been held by Washington DC for the past several years. San Francisco, Seattle and San Jose' round out the top five.

Louisville is considered the least fit city, coming in at number 50 on the list. Indianapolis isn't far behind, at 48. Cincinnati is a bit better at 22nd. 

The American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation look at heart disease, diabetes rates and smoking when making the list.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ More health news
+ MISSING IN KY: Have you seen these people?
+ Girl charged after Instagram threat against school

They take into account things like how many farmers markets are available and whether cities are investing in areas where people can exercise.

There is somewhat of a silver lining - compared to last year, 16% more people nationwide are getting enough aerobic exercise, and there was a 10% drop in diagnosed chest pain or heart disease.

A problem though, is obesity is on the rise in Kentucky and Indiana, and there have been more deaths from diabetes.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly