Louisville bottoms out on annual fittest cities list

More than half of eligible Americans traveling abroad don't get a measles vaccine, and a key reason is lack of concern about the disease, a new study finds.
The vast majority of U.S. child care centers are not fully prepared to handle the risks posed by a possible influenza pandemic, a new investigation warns.
Many adults under 40 may not need to have routine cholesterol screenings, a new study suggests.
Combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have a stepped-up "fight or flight" response, which researchers say may explain why PTSD boosts the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.
If a woman's sex drive has waned to the point where she's distressed about it, or the issue is causing relationship problems, the medication dubbed "female Viagra" may help, a review of several studies suggests.
If a woman's sex drive has waned to the point where she's distressed about it, or the issue is causing relationship problems, the medication dubbed "female Viagra" may help, a review of several studies suggests.
A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.
Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
