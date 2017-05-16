Louisville bottoms out on annual fittest cities list

Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.

If a woman's sex drive has waned to the point where she's distressed about it, or the issue is causing relationship problems, the medication dubbed "female Viagra" may help, a review of several studies suggests.

Many adults under 40 may not need to have routine cholesterol screenings, a new study suggests.

Many under 40 may not need regular cholesterol checks: study

The vast majority of U.S. child care centers are not fully prepared to handle the risks posed by a possible influenza pandemic, a new investigation warns.

If a woman's sex drive has waned to the point where she's distressed about it, or the issue is causing relationship problems, the medication dubbed "female Viagra" may help, a review of several studies suggests.

Combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have a stepped-up "fight or flight" response, which researchers say may explain why PTSD boosts the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

Many adults under 40 may not need to have routine cholesterol screenings, a new study suggests.

Many under 40 may not need regular cholesterol checks: study

The vast majority of U.S. child care centers are not fully prepared to handle the risks posed by a possible influenza pandemic, a new investigation warns.

More than half of eligible Americans traveling abroad don't get a measles vaccine, and a key reason is lack of concern about the disease, a new study finds.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lush green trees and a bright spring sun are the perfect backdrop to exercise outside this summer.

They could help Louisville escape a national list it doesn't want to be on.

The annual list of the fittest cities in the US is out, and it doesn't look good for WAVE Country.

Minneapolis ranks first when it comes to the fittest city. That title has been held by Washington DC for the past several years. San Francisco, Seattle and San Jose' round out the top five.

Louisville is considered the least fit city, coming in at number 50 on the list. Indianapolis isn't far behind, at 48. Cincinnati is a bit better at 22nd.

The American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation look at heart disease, diabetes rates and smoking when making the list.

They take into account things like how many farmers markets are available and whether cities are investing in areas where people can exercise.

There is somewhat of a silver lining - compared to last year, 16% more people nationwide are getting enough aerobic exercise, and there was a 10% drop in diagnosed chest pain or heart disease.

A problem though, is obesity is on the rise in Kentucky and Indiana, and there have been more deaths from diabetes.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.