WAVE 3 News Editorial - May 16, 2017: Veterans Community Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cheers to Active Heroes on their plans to open a second military family community center next week - this one in New Albany within GrayStone Performance - a veteran owned and operated CrossFit and human performance training facility.

Active Heroes’ first community center opened nearly three years ago in Louisville and the charitable organization headquartered in Louisville hopes to open more in other cities and states nationwide.

The mission of the group is to reduce veteran suicide in every state by providing healing activities and peer mentors to build camaraderie among military families and connect them with resources.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

Active Heroes is developing a retreat center in Louisville to help heal post-traumatic stress.

Cheers as well to our parent company, Raycom Media, who has partnered with The American Veterans Center to carry the television broadcast of the 2017 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. on May 29 in all 44 Raycom media markets, including on WAVE 3 News in Louisville. We will air it between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Memorial Day.

The National Parade is a moving timeline of American military history, sharing the story of American service and sacrifice. It calls attention to the true meeting of our upcoming holiday, honoring and remembering our fallen heroes.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.