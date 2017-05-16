City officials unveil first of three sunscreen stations in Owensboro

Owensboro city officials unveiled the first of three sunscreen stations at Smothers Park on Tuesday.

The free sunscreen stations were donated by local Dr. Nicole Brey from Advanced Dermatology Associates.

She told us last week she wanted to do this to make sure everyone has access to sunscreen to protect themselves from skin cancer but also to educate people that sun burns can lead to skin cancer.

The stands will be located at Smothers Park, Cravens Pool, and Combest Pool.

