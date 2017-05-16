Local organization surprises girl with new puppy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local organization was able to give a WAVE Country girl a big surprise on Tuesday.

Twelve year old Brooklyn of Elizabeth, Indiana is battling a complex genetic condition and COPD. Recently, she finished canine therapy and since her completion, she's missed the companionship of a dog.

On Tuesday morning, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, along with Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty granted Brooklyn's wish of getting her own dog.

Brooklyn thought she was attending an event to receive supplies for a puppy, but instead, she was greeted by a black Labradoodle puppy.

"We have found that animals bridge a gap have bridged a lot of gaps for her," Linda Baugh, Brooklyn's mother said. "We're hoping that this one will finish bridging a gap for communication for us."

In addition to granting Brooklyn's wish of getting a puppy, Make-A-Wish is sending a Wish Kid to Australia at the end of May.

