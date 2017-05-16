Louisville landmarks unite to promote tourism in Jefferson Co

Water Tower Park is just one of the eight locations on the list. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Nycea Patterson)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new organization, National Historic Landmarks of Louisville, has been created to promote history and tourism in Jefferson County and beyond.

Eight National Historic Landmarks representing the most historically significant sites in the area have united to form the new organization.

The National Historic Landmarks of Louisville includes Actors Theatre, Belle of Louisville, Churchill Downs' Twin Spires, Life-Saving Station #10, Locust Grove, Louisville Water Company Pumping Station No.1 and Water Tower, the U.S. Marine Hospital and Zachary Taylor's Boyhood Home.

"There's only one Louisville, and Churchill Downs' Twin Spires, the Water Tower, Actors Theatre and the other national landmarks are synonymous with who we are as a city," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "I'm excited that National Historic Landmarks of Louisville will be promoting these places of culture and history. I encourage every citizen to learn more about the landmarks of Louisville, because their history is our history."

A new program created by the organization is urging those in WAVE Country to get out and explore the local history. When visiting each of the sites, visitors can get a special pass validated. When all six sites are visited (only six are public), visitors can bring the pass to the Louisville Visitor Center at 301 S. Fourth St. to receive a gift. The passes are available at any of the landmarks and the Louisville Visitor Center.

The U.S. Marine Hospital is closed to the public. Zachary Taylor's Boyhood Home is a private residence.

Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #LandmarkLover to share their experiences on social media.

