Lawsuit against Radcliff PD, city dismissed

The plaintiff, Patricia Karsner, and the defendants, the city of Radcliff, the Radcliff Police Department, Sgt. David Hooker, Officer Robert Stephens and Warren Tooley all reached a settlement in the case. According to new court documents, both sides agreed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Karsner will not be able to file another lawsuit with the same information as the previous lawsuit.

Karsner said in 2015, two Radcliff officers broke her arm when they tried to arrest her. In 2016, she filed the lawsuit, asking for more than $10 million.

U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley, Jr. ordered the dismissal on May 5. Both parties agreed to the dismissal on May 12.

