Power reclaims top of Indy speed chart on warm, breezy day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Will Power reclaimed the top spot on the Indianapolis 500 speed chart Tuesday by turning a fast lap of 224.656 mph.

Three-time race winner Helio Castroneves was second at 224.287. Power and Castroneves both drive for the Chevrolet-powered Team Penske. Gabby Chaves, of Harding Racing, was third at 223.991.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy winner, was the fastest Honda driver. He came in fourth at 223.960 for Andretti Autosport. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished 24th at 221.029 after turning 117 laps, the most of the day.

In warm, slick, breezy conditions, the speeds were down significantly from Monday when Marco Andretti topped 226.

Britain's Jack Harvey also passed his rookie test after crashing Monday.

The race is set for May 28.

