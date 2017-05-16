Food service contractor arrested for trafficking drugs into LMDC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of a food service contractor for the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking drugs into LMDC.

The contract worker, Deserae Fuget, was charged with promoting dangerous contraband, trafficking in controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana.

Fuget was allegedly found in possession of a variety of controlled substances packaged for distribution, the press release states.

The arrest stems from a months-long LMPD investigation requested by Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton, in cooperation with Corrections’ Professional Standards Unit.

“Introducing dangerous contraband into this jail risk the lives of staff and inmates,” Director Bolton said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and prosecute anyone causing this type of harm.”

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests in the case are possible.

