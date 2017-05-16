TONIGHT AT 11: Exclusive interview with fallen officer Nick Rodman's family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two months ago, the community lost an officer.

But those who knew and loved LMPD Officer Nick Rodman lost so much more.

Rodman was a Louisville native who wanted to not just live in his hometown, but be a part of its fabric.

From playing sports at Holy Cross High School, to meeting his future wife at Georgetown College, for the first time we'll hear some of the stories that made Nick a beloved son, brother, friend, father and husband.

It's hard to forget the images after Rodman's death on March 29. Hundreds of officers showed up at the hospital and fire trucks held up flags along the route. When he was laid to rest, a city mourned along with his family.

LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad praised Rodman as an officer, and the community got to know how dedicated he was.

But now, for the first time, we’ll learn about Nick Rodman as a son, brother, friend, father and husband. The family has shared precious family videos for this exclusive story available only on WAVE 3 News tonight at 11 and WAVE3.com.

