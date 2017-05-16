Missing boater found, arrested for intoxication - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Missing boater found, arrested for intoxication

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Edward Grady (Source: Russell Co Detention Center) Edward Grady (Source: Russell Co Detention Center)

LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY (WAVE) - A boater who disappeared on Monday evening was found on Tuesday, and then quickly taken into custody.

Edward Grady, 55, of Lexington disappeared on Lake Cumberland after his boat hit a log and knocked off the motor near Conley Bottom. 

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife were able to ping his cell phone around 6:20 Tuesday morning. Rescue workers found Grady nearly six hours later and four miles from the where he hit the log. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Aunt: Bardstown teen killed over $10, joint; suspected gunman identified
Man arrested in connection to PRP homicide
Student kicked out of school for Snapchat threat against kids with autism

Police say Grady was highly intoxicated when they found him. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly