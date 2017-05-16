Missing boater found, arrested for intoxication

LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY (WAVE) - A boater who disappeared on Monday evening was found on Tuesday, and then quickly taken into custody.

Edward Grady, 55, of Lexington disappeared on Lake Cumberland after his boat hit a log and knocked off the motor near Conley Bottom.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife were able to ping his cell phone around 6:20 Tuesday morning. Rescue workers found Grady nearly six hours later and four miles from the where he hit the log.

Police say Grady was highly intoxicated when they found him.

