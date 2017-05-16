Mayfield man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police into a golf course

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a Graves County man was arrested on firearm and drug charges after a pursuit on foot across the Mayfield Country Club Golf Course.

Redmon stated that George Haynes, 34, of Wilford Street in Mayfield, Kentucky was traveling south on K121 in a vehicle when a detective recognized him as someone who had an active arrest warrant was on file.

Haynes took an exit off of K121 onto N. 17th Street and pulled into the parking lot of a nearby business.

As deputies lead him to the police cruiser, Haynes fled on foot across 17th Street and a creek and onto the golf course.

He was caught and led back to a cruiser where he complained of having medical issues.

EMS was immediately dispatched and he was taken to an area medical center where he was treated and released.

While searching for prescribed inhalers Haynes asked for, deputies located a handgun and several illegal narcotics in the bag with his inhaler.

Later an additional handgun was located in a compartment inside the vehicle.

He was lodged in the Graves County Jail and charged with:

Bail jumping 2nd degree (warrant service)

Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree on Foot

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Resisting Arrest

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree Cocaine 2nd offense

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree Heroin 1st offense

Trafficking in Synthetic Substance 1st Offense

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree Opiates

Trafficking in Marijuana 2nd Offense

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon 2 counts

Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All trafficking charges were firearm enhanced increasing the severity of crime and penalty.

