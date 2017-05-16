Man shot on Taylor Blvd. dies

A man was shot in the 3300 block of Taylor Blvd. on Tuesday. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Louisville.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man who was shot at that location was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

There's no word on suspects or arrests in the case. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD (5673).

