Man shot on Taylor Blvd. in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in South Louisville.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man who was shot at that location was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

The victim's condition is not being released.

There's no word on suspects or arrests in the case. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

