Robbery suspect chased by police crashes through youth baseball game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A night of fun for some youth baseball players took a terrifying turn when a car smashed through the fence of the baseball field they were playing in.

"Everyone is getting ready for their games when chaos brakes out," the executive director of St. Matthews Baseball, Doug Netherton said.

He meant chaos in the form of a police chase. The suspect sped through the outfield terrifying parents whose children were playing a game.

"When I heard and saw it I thought somebody had a medical emergency," a parent who saw it all happen, David Mushlin told WAVE 3 News. But that wasn't the case.

St. Matthews Police say the suspect robbed the Frank Otte Nursery on Shelbyville Road around 5 Tuesday afternoon. Then they say he ran into the Best Buy parking lot right next door. That's where he tried to carjack at least two other people before a Best Buy employee became his victim.

Once in the car, he drove to Ten Pin Lanes and asked people for a ride in an effort to ditch the stolen car, police said. But, detectives saw him and the suspect got back in the stolen car and fled towards the baseball park.

"He decided to make his own exit and went through the field where we had two of our 6-year-old teams were preparing to play," Netherton said.

Luckily, because the players were so young, they were in the infield away from the suspect.

"It was very scary but it didn't register until after we got to the scene," Mushlin said.

The suspect crashed into a car port's post at an apartment complex then tried to get into a woman's apartment.

She was able to fend him off, and that's when police caught up to him.

"They had him at gun point," Mushlin recalled.

"It was definitely a big relief to find out that none of our children or parents or grandparents or anyone for that matter was injured," Netherton said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains. He is expected to be okay.

Mushlin said there were 12 baseball teams during the time that were either playing or about to play a game.

