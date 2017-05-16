Karter Louis set to release debut blues album

Karter Louis performed songs from his new blues album on Sounds of the City. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Karter Louis, once known as the Prince of Trip Hop, is making a musical comeback by singing the blues.

Louis spent years making hip-hop and dance music, but now his career is evolving to its next phase.

“I have loved the blues since I was a kid," Louis said. "My Dad introduced me to the blues when I was just a little boy. For decades, I have longed to sing the blues. I suspect now that I will be singing the blues for the rest of my life. It heals my soul.”

MORE SOUNDS OF THE CITY

+ Timmy Dunn to perform 'Kentucky Grown' in Jeffersonville, Louisville

+ Dusty Leigh thanks Louisville fans with free concert

+ Isaac Mingo & The Night Birds release 3 new EPs

Karter Louis is releasing his first blues album, Dirty Dirty Blue, on July 17.

He's kicking off his promotional tour in Chicago in June, and will be playing in cities across the US.

Louis and The G.O.A.T. Band performed two songs from the album on Sounds of the City on May 12.

>> VIDEO: Watch Karter Louis and The G.O.A.T. Band's performance

Click here to keep up Karter's new music and tour schedule.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.