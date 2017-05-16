Madisonville softball team focused on finishing season strong, capturing first state title

John Royalty is accused of using city staff and equipment to gain access to a council members' email, distributing that information, then lying to the council about it.More >>
More than 200 people showed up at Bardstown High School for a vigil and balloon release to remember Cameron Wess Williamson.More >>
The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
After multiple closed door meetings, the Jefferson County School Board has announced that Marty Pollio will serve as the district's interim superintendent.More >>
Tuesday night baseball at a St. Matthews ball field took a terrifying turn when a car being driven by a robbery suspect, and chased by police, crashed through the fence and into the field.More >>
