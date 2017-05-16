Grant Co. Sheriff's Office addressed growing concern over nude photos in schools

The Grant County Sheriff's Office along with the Grant County Attorney's Office held assemblies at the Grant County High School and Middle School after growing concerns over nude photos.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there are six cases of children sharing nude pictures of themselves.

Sheriff Chuck Dills said the problem is more prevalent at the middle school than at the high school,

Some parents said they are concerned that they never received word from the school about what was happening.

“I wish somebody would contact us or let us know some of the things that’s going on,” Candy Tankersley said.

The mother of two middle school children was also concerned about how her girls reported the people responsible were being identified.

“The [pictures] that they found, they printed them out and the high schoolers were identifying [middle school children] by our genital,” one student said.

The Sheriff said he hopes to drive home an important message to kids about being responsible. In order to do so they shared some of the penalties that can come with such inappropriate actions.

Below is the post shared to the Grant County Sheriff’s Facebook page:

“The Grant County Sheriff's Office along with the Grant County Attorney's Office held assemblies at the Grant County High School and Middle School today. These assemblies were a step at prevention of a growing trend at both schools involving student's sending and receiving nude pictures via cell phones and other electronic devices. The students were also given information on the court system as well as appropriate charges they could face and the ramifications that these acts will have in their lives.

Our concern is that these actions could draw and has drawn unwanted attention to your children from child predators who collect child pornography.

We urge parents to check your child's electronic devices daily and set rules that your children will follow both at home and at school. Explain to your children that these devices are a privilege to have and if the rules are broken they could be taken away. Also, monitor your child's social media accounts.

*Parents - check your child's electronic devices for hidden apps. These apps come in a variety of names and are known as "Vault" apps. The more popular one is known as "Secret Calculator +". It looks like a standard calculator, however, it is a hidden file repository where your children can save pictures and video. In doing this, you may never know that your child has illegal images that they are receiving and distributing. Another app the children are using is SnapChat's "My Eyes Only". This feature allows them to move a snap from their memories into an area where they enter a pass code to access the picture.

Any parent with question may contact the Sheriff's Office at 859-824-3333 and speak with Sheriff Chuck Dills.”

