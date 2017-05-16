Hundreds honor murdered Bardstown teen at vigil

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Cameron Williamson's family admitted he wasn't perfect. But, the 17-year-old Bardstown High School student was known as loving, and Tuesday night the community loved him back.

More than 200 people showed up at the school for a vigil and balloon release.

Nearly everyone wore pink, Williamson's favorite color.

His mother was still too emotional to talk, so his aunt, Amanda Bartley, led the service.

"This is a good starting point for our process of starting to get closure," Bartley said.

Bartley was told the high school junior had $10 and a joint on him when he was robbed and killed early Monday morning.

The incident was caught on video and police arrested and charged four people for the crime.

Williamson's grandmother, Lisha Lyvers, was like a second mother to him and said she's thankful police moved quickly.

"He wasn't perfect by a longshot, but he was a good kid and he did love people," she said.

Lyvers saw her grandson Sunday evening, just hours before he was killed.

"He said 'Happy Mother's Day, Grandma. You're just like a mom'," Lyvers recounted. "And I'll remember that forever, because that's the last words I got to say to him."

Cameron planned to live with family in Louisville while school was out. His cousin, Nathan White, said the goal was for Cameron to get his life back in order.

"The past couple years, life went downhill and he was supposed to come this summer, but I've got to visit his grave," White said.

Williamson's brother Austin Fulkerson said he's trying to stay strong. He was holding back tears in front of friends and family.

"I wish I could say a few last words to him," Fulkerson said.

"I'm happy to see the kids turning out," Lyvers said. "And if we can make a difference in one kids life by this, that's what we wanted to do."

Shelmontay Jermare Adams told police he accidentally shot 17-year-old Cameron Williamson during a struggle, according to an arrest citation. Police said Adams joined Alexis Paige Gribbins and Torique Shawne Griffin, both 19 of Campbellsville, and Damion Paul Murphy, 18, of Lebanon, in the plan to rob Williamson.

All four suspects were arraigned Tuesday and given a $1 million bond. Adams is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Gribbins, Griffin and Murphy are charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.