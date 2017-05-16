Former Bardstown mayor appealing removal from office

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Bardstown's former mayor is appealing his removal by the city council.

John Royalty was removed from office in April for official misconduct.

He's accused of using city staff and equipment to gain access to a council members' email, distributing that information, then lying to the council about it.

Royalty's attorneys question the legality of the hearing that led to the Mayors' removal, According to The Kentucky Standard.

>> Bardstown mayor removed from office after misconduct finding

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.