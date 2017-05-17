Boombazz closing in St. Matthews to make way for new honky tonk

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tony Boombozz is closing in Saint Matthews to make room for a new concept from the owners of Merle's Whiskey Kitchen.

It's called Waylon's Feed and Firewater.

The restaurant is marketed as a "toe-tappin' honky-tonk" with a Southern American menu, large bourbon selection and live music three nights a week.

“With the continued high demand for Bourbon we have also noticed patrons seeking establishments that offer other local and regionally-distilled spirits," Tony Palombino, CEO, EAP Restaurant Concepts who also founded BoomBozz said. "Patrons also want a place where they can come eat, relax and enjoy great live music, so we’re excited to bring all of these vibrant concepts together in one place and to the St. Matthews neighborhood which continues to grow in popularity."

BoomBooz closes this Saturday, May 20th.

Waylon's Feed and Firewater is expected to open in June on Shelbyville Road near Saint Matthews Avenue.

