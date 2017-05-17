Latest Indiana sports

INDY 500-TOP SPEEDS

Power reclaims top of Indy speed chart on warm, breezy day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Will Power reclaimed the top spot on the Indianapolis 500 speed chart Tuesday by turning a fast lap of 224.656 mph.

Three-time race winner Helio Castroneves was second at 224.287. Power and Castroneves both drive for the Chevrolet-powered Team Penske. Gabby Chaves, of Harding Racing, was third at 223.991.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy winner, was the fastest Honda driver. He came in fourth at 223.960 for Andretti Autosport. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished 24th at 221.029 after turning 117 laps, the most of the day.

In warm, slick, breezy conditions, the speeds were down significantly from Monday when Marco Andretti topped 226.

Britain's Jack Harvey also passed his rookie test after crashing Monday.

The race is set for May 28.

PURDUE-HAAS RETURNS

Purdue's Haas opts to return for final season over NBA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue center Isaac Hass has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to school for his senior season.

The announcement comes more than a week before the deadline to opt out.

Haas issued a statement Tuesday saying he learned a lot about what he needs to work on before the end of next season. Coach Matt Painter also issued a statement, saying the Boilermakers were "excited" that the 7-foot-2 Haas was returning.

Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, shooting 58.7 percent from the field. He has scored 1,041 career points.

Big Ten player of the year Caleb Swanigan and forward Vince Edwards also declared for the draft but have not announced whether they will stay in it.

REDS-CUBS

Schwarber, Rizzo, Happ homer as Cubs beat Reds 9-5

CHICAGO (AP) - Slumping sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber homered, rookie Ian Happ connected again and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Happ hit his second homer in his third major league game and Addison Russell also went deep as Chicago returned to .500 after a lackluster road trip. NL MVP Kris Bryant added two hits in his first appearance after missing three games with an illness.

The Cubs (19-19) had dropped seven of nine, including four of their last six at division leaders Colorado and St. Louis. Schwarber's continued trouble in the leadoff spot and the shaky performance so far by the rotation had created some angst for a fan base expecting more of the same after Chicago's historic World Series championship last year, but no one seemed a bit worried around the team.

Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, and John Lackey (4-3) pitched into the sixth inning in the opener of a 10-game homestand.

Joey Votto, Zack Cozart and Tucker Barnhart homered for Cincinnati on a warm and windy night at Wrigley Field. But Bronson Arroyo (3-3) was hit hard in five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits.

WHITE SOX-ANGELS

Maybin, Pujols rally Angels past White Sox 7-6 in 11

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Cameron Maybin had five hits, including a tying double in the 11th inning, and Albert Pujols singled home the winning run moments later to give the Los Angeles Angels a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Chicago erased a three-run deficit in the ninth and went ahead 6-5 on Tim Anderson's solo homer in the top of the 11th off Yusmeiro Petit (1-0). But it was the Angels who pulled off the final comeback.

Andrelton Simmons singled leading off the bottom half against closer David Robertson (2-1), and Ben Revere singled with one out. Maybin, batting leadoff for the first time with the Angels, drove a double to left-center that tied it 6-all.

After an intentional walk to Mike Trout loaded the bases, Pujols singled to deep center field for his third RBI of the night.

