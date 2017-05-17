Newport man accused of sexting with teen girl

A Newport man is now in custody following a sexting investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Hadden, 51, was arrested Tuesday night.

Investigators said he sent her graphic photos and explicit texts to a 15-year-old girl for nearly one month between April and May.

Hadden "sent photos of his genitals to the 15 year old and enticed her to do the same while exchanging detailed, explicit sexual fantasies," according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

He's charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Hadden is being held in the Boone County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.