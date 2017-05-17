Police: East Louisville man found covered in blood after stabbing woman in back multiple times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An argument between two people led to a violent assault in east Louisville Tuesday night in which the victim was stabbed at least five times in the back, police said.

According to an arrest report, Ronald A. Logan Jr., 46, and the victim had a verbal argument about 10 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane. At one point, Logan "charged at the victim and wrapped his arms around her in a bear-hug type hold," the report states. Logan then allegedly stabbed the woman in the back at least five times with a knife and fled the scene on foot.

Police said the victim lost a large amount of blood and collapsed during the attack. She was unable to move until an EMS crew arrived to transport her to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Logan was stopped by officers outside the apartment building near the roadway. Police said his clothes were covered with the victim's blood.

Logan is charged with first-degree assault.

