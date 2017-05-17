Water turned off for some customers in Henderson Co.

Some Henderson County water customers are without water Wednesday.

A planned outage for improvements started at 8:30 a.m.

Officials say it could last for up to eight hours.

When the water comes back on, it could be cloudy or discolored.

The water district superintendent said you should let it run for a few minutes until it's clear.

There's no word yet on if there will be a boil advisory.

