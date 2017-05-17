'Flash Dads' encourage students to finish school year strong

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the Jefferson County Public Schools, the school year is approaching an end. Now might be a time when kids fall into that pre-summer slump, daydreaming about all the fun they are going to have over summer break. To help break that slump and to encourage kids to enjoy school, JCPS held its final Flash Dads event of this school year at Audubon Elementary School.



Hundreds of fathers and men from the community were a part of this event. 620 students were greeted by a swarm of cheering men, holding signs like "Believe in yourself! You can do it!"

The event is two part - letting kids know that school is a fun place to be and that fathers care. If anything, it put a huge smile on every child’s face, as he or she was given a celebrity welcome in front of the school.

Zack McKee was out front, holding a sign as well. He says his son is in kindergarten and wanted to participate in the event.

"They need that education," McKee said. "I'm actually an attorney, I tell my son all the time that’s how I got where I am at, that you need to be in school to be successful."



Other dads like Jimmy McFarland say they couldn't agree more.



"If you don’t have a good education, good responsibility - it's the basis of life, it will make life a little more difficult," McFarland said.

