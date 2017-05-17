Crews battle house fire in Shawnee neighborhood

The incident happened near 42nd and West Market Streets. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

No injuries were reported. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the Shawnee neighborhood Wednesday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the fire was reported at 9:57 a.m. in the area of 42nd and West Market Streets.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.