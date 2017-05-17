Kentucky State Fair free concert lineup announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair has announced the lineup for its 2017 Turf Concert Series.

The fair runs August 17 to 27, and the series features a wide range of musical artists. A total of 24 bands will perform over the 11 days. All concerts are free with paid admission to the fair.

The lineup is below.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. - "Elvis Extravaganza” (Tributes to Elvis Presley and The Statler Brothers)

Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. - Ginuwine and TONY! TONI! TONÉ!

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. - Blues Traveler

Sunday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. - The Oak Ridge Boys with Special Guest Alaska & Madi

Monday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m. - for King & Country with Special Guest Zach Williams

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. - Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, the Cowsills, The Box Tops, Ron Dante from the Archies, Chuck Negron and The Association

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. - Whiskey Jam: Chase Bryant with Dylan Scott and Special Guest Chris Shrader

Thursday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m. - Fairenheit 17 featuring Ben Sollee with Special Guests Tony and the Tan Lines and 64West

Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. - Easton Corbin with Special Guest JD Shelburne

Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. - Theory of a Deadman with Special Guest Goldy lockS

Sunday, Aug. 27, 4 p.m. - Matthew West, Colton Dixon, Hawk Nelson and Sarah Reeves

