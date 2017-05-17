Madison Consolidated Schools superintendent accepts new job

Superintendent Ginger Bollinger will star her new job on July 1.More >>
Officials for a school district in northwest Indiana have confirmed that Ginger Bollinger, the current superintendent of the Madison Consolidated Schools, has accepted the job as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of May 11, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of May 11, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The Kentucky State Fair has announced the lineup for its Turf Concert Series.More >>
The Kentucky State Fair has announced the lineup for its Turf Concert Series.More >>
For the Jefferson County Public Schools, the school year is approaching an end. Now might be a time when children fall into that pre-summer slump, daydreaming about all the fun they are going to have over summer break. To help break that slump and to encourage kids to enjoy school, JCPS held its final Flash Dads event of this school year at Audubon Elementary School.More >>
For the Jefferson County Public Schools, the school year is approaching an end. Now might be a time when children fall into that pre-summer slump, daydreaming about all the fun they are going to have over summer break. To help break that slump and to encourage kids to enjoy school, JCPS held its final Flash Dads event of this school year at Audubon Elementary School.More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>