Madison Consolidated Schools superintendent accepts new job

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – Officials with a school district in northwest Indiana have confirmed that Ginger Bollinger, the current superintendent of the Madison Consolidated Schools, has accepted the job as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation.

WAVE 3 News has obtained a copy of a letter sent by Bollinger to Madison Consolidated Schools employees. It states her resignation is effective May 31, 2017 and confirming her employment with the Duneland School Corporation.



Dr. David Pruis, Superintendent of Schools at the Duneland School Corporation, confirmed that Bollinger accepted the job, but said she was still in the process of making things official. Pruis will retire on July 2.

According to the proposed contract, Duneland School Corporation will pay Bollinger an annual base salary of $147,500 per year from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2020.



Her resignation letter comes after months of controversy after Bollinger reassigned Kevin Yancey, the principal at Madison Consolidated High School, and proposed plans to shut down E.O. Muncie Middle School.



A request for comment has been made by WAVE 3 News to Ashley Shutte, the communications director for Madison Consolidated Schools. There has been no reply at this time.

