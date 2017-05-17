MS-13 gang targeted in pre-dawn sweep across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hundreds of federal and local law enforcement fanned out across Los Angeles, serving arrest and search warrants as part of a three-year investigation into the violent and brutal street gang MS-13.
The FBI is heading the probe.
Agents and officers served warrants early Wednesday at 41 locations, including a storefront along a strip of dilapidated buildings near downtown. The targets included some members of the gang's leadership.
The operation is the latest step in a multi-agency anti-racketeering case.
MS-13 has become a primary target of the Justice and Homeland Security departments amid the Trump Administration's broader effort to crack down on illegal immigration and violent crime.
