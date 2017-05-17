MS-13 gang targeted in pre-dawn sweep across Los Angeles

By ALICIA CALDWELLAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hundreds of federal and local law enforcement fanned out across Los Angeles, serving arrest and search warrants as part of a three-year investigation into the violent and brutal street gang MS-13.

The FBI is heading the probe.

Agents and officers served warrants early Wednesday at 41 locations, including a storefront along a strip of dilapidated buildings near downtown. The targets included some members of the gang's leadership.

The operation is the latest step in a multi-agency anti-racketeering case.

MS-13 has become a primary target of the Justice and Homeland Security departments amid the Trump Administration's broader effort to crack down on illegal immigration and violent crime.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.