Purple People Bridge's new summer event series begins Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Purple People Bridge will host a new, summer event series called "Party on the Purple."

From 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., the bridge will feature live music, beer, food trucks, soft drinks, wine, and spirits.

The event runs every Wednesday night until August 2. Admission is free.

The series is similar to the old "Party in the Park" series.

Part of the proceeds will go to painting the bridge, which is estimated to cost $1 million dollars.

