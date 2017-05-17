Superbike champ from Owensboro seriously hurt in Italy - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Superbike champ from Owensboro seriously hurt in Italy

OWENSBORO, KY AND ITALY (WFIE) -

Owensboro native, Nicky Hayden, has been seriously hurt in a bicycle accident, according to Italian media.

Reports say he was with a group of bicyclists when he was hit by a car. 

It's reported he has life threatening injuries. 

Hayden is called "The Kentucky Kid," and won the MotoGP World Championship in 2006. 

