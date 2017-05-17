Former firefighter accused of falsely billing companies, keeping money

A former Erlanger firefighter is set to appear in court Wednesday, to face 52 criminal charges.

Timothy Deye, 50, is charged with 49 counts of forgery, as well as one count each of theft by deception, official misconduct and soliciting unlawful compensation.

Deye worked for Erlanger Fire Department for nearly 20 years, before abruptly retiring in January.

He is currently listed as a training specialist on the Fort Wright Fire Department's website.

According to a criminal complaint, EFD personnel found invoices on Deye's computer that appeared to charge local businesses for CPR and other public safety classes he was paid by the city to teach.

Officials said they found 49 invoices over a 10 year period that charged $30 per student, per class, for his services.

Most of the invoices reportedly contained the EFD logo and city's tax ID number, but all of them stated to make checks payable to Tim Deye, with his home address.

Deye then deposited all of the money into his personal accounts, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint states that he billed businesses more than $9,800 between 2014-2016.

Erlanger officials said Deye was never authorized to charge businesses for teaching public safety classes, use the EFD logo or city tax ID number on invoices.

Deye was also not allowed to charge more that $4 per student, per class, for certification cards.

He was summoned to appear in court Wednesday.

