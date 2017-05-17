Police: Indiana man on the run after impregnating 10-year-old girl

Nicholas Deon Thrash is on the run.

MARION, IN (WAVE) - Police are searching for an Indiana man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, according to a report.

Indianapolis television station WTHR reported Wednesday that 34-year-old Nicholas Deon Thrash is on the run. He's described as being 6-foot-1 and about 160 pounds. Police said he likely has left the Marion area.

The girl's mother was arrested Tuesday, charged with two counts of felony neglect of a dependent. She's currently in jail.

Anyone with information on Thrash's whereabouts is urged to call police in Marion, IN, at (765) 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.

No other information was immediately available.

