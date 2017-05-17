Indiana man accused of impregnating 10-year-old girl now in custody

Nicholas Deon Thrash is on the run.

MARION, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl has been arrested, according to reports.

>> MUGSHOTS: LMPD on the lookout for 56 wanted suspects

Indianapolis television station WTHR reported that 34-year-old Nicholas Deon Thrash was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

The details of his apprehension were not immediately available, but the Marion Police Department posted about it on its Facebook page:

WTHR also reported that Thrash is expected to be held on $500,000 bond as he faces 10 counts of felony child molestation.

The girl's mother was arrested Tuesday, charged with two counts of felony neglect of a dependent. She's currently in jail.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.