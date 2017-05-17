Reports: Champion motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden of Owensboro hit by car, seriously hurt in Italy

OWENSBORO, KY (WAVE) - Champion motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden, an Owensboro native, was seriously injured Wednesday when a car hit him while he was cycling, according to Italian media reports.

Hayden, 35, reportedly was with a group of bicyclists along Italy's Rimini coast when the car hit him. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Hayden is known as "The Kentucky Kid" and won the MotoGP World Championship in 2006.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.