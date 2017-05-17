Reports: Champion motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden of Owensboro seriously hurt in Italy crash

OWENSBORO, KY (WAVE) - Champion motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden, an Owensboro native, has been seriously injured in a bicycle crash, according to Italian media reports.

Hayden reportedly was with a group of bicyclists when he was hit by a car. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Hayden is known as "The Kentucky Kid" and won the MotoGP World Championship in 2006.

