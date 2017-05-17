Robbery suspect accused of crashing through baseball field faces judge

Jonathan Detwiler is scheduled to appear back in court on June 5th. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of leading police on a chase and crashing into a youth baseball field was arraigned in court.

Jonathan Thomas Detwiler, 33, is accused of robbing a business before stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

Detwiler entered Frank Otte Nursery on Shelbyville Road around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register, according to a police report. Officials said Detwiler approached two different victims and demanded they give him their car keys, but both refused. A third victim surrendered their keys to the suspect.

Officials said they attempted to make a traffic stop on Detwiler, but he fled and headed toward the St. Matthews Community Center youth baseball complex.Detwiler drove the stolen car through two baseball fields, which officials said caused over $1,000 in damages. Officials said children were on the fields at the time.

After crashing the car, Detwiler fled on foot towards a nearby residence and threatened the two people inside, according to a police report. He was arrested a short time later. Officials said a meth needle was found in his pocket.

Detwiler is charged with four counts of robbery 1st degree, fleeing and evading police, criminal mischief, burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is expected back in court on June 5 at 1 p.m. and will be appointed a public defender.

