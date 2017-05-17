Robotic surgery showcase hosted by Baptist Health Paducah

On Tuesday, May 23 Baptist Health Paducah physicians will demonstrate the da Vinci Surgical System from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a “Robotic Showcase”, in the Larry Barton Atrium.

In 2009 Baptist Health brought the first da Vinci to Western Kentucky and is the only hospital in the region to offer robotic surgery.

Patients have benefited from fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery close to home.

Here is a list of speakers for the showcase:

9 a.m. – bariatric surgeon Anthony Davis, MD

10 a.m. – OB/GYN Matthew Sublette, MD

11 a.m. – ENT Shawn Jones, MD

12 noon – urologist Donald Spicer, MD and one of his patients

Dr. Spicer said his patients have benefited from the less invasive treatment for kidney and prostate cancers.

When the area is too small for the surgeon’s hands the da Vinci seamlessly translates the surgeon’s hand, wrist and finger movements into precise, real-time movements of surgical instruments inside the patient.

“By having western Kentucky’s only robotic program, Baptist has allowed patients to receive state-of-the-art care close to home,” Dr. Spicer said.

During the program the surgeons will demonstrate how the robot works.

There will be refreshments served.

